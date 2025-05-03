Singapore polls underway as 48% of voters cast their votes as of noon

3 May 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Voting in Singapore's general election is underway as over 48% of registered voters have cast their votes as of noon, according to the Election Department, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Over 1.26 million Singaporeans have cast their votes by 12 pm local time (0400GMT), which is about 48% of the total registered votes, Straits Times reported, citing the election authorities.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also cast his vote at his constituency at Evans Road in the Bukit Timah area in the city.

Earlier, the polling began at 8 am (0000GMT) and will continue till 8 pm (1200GMT).

The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is aiming to extend its uninterrupted hold on power since independence in 1965.

Out of Singapore's 6 million people, 2.76 million are eligible to vote in the five-year election cycle.

Voting is compulsory in the city-state where average turnout since 2001 has reached 94.2%, according to official data.

A total of 211 candidates from 11 political parties are competing for 97 seats in parliament.

Only the PAP, however, which has won all 13 general elections since independence, is fielding candidates in all constituencies.