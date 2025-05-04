Earthquake strikes Turkiye’s Kütahya province

4 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck the Simav district of Turkiye’s Kütahya province, Azernews reports, citing a statement released by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The tremor was recorded in the early hours of the day, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and advise residents to remain cautious.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in Turkiye, which sits on several active fault lines. AFAD has urged the public to follow safety guidelines and stay informed through official channels.