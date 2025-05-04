Azerbaijan strengthens EU trade ties with new export corridor

4 May 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The agreement opens doors for a range of Azerbaijani products to enter the European market, from agricultural commodities to processed foods. The European Union, with its established consumer base and high standards of quality, represents a prime target for Azerbaijan’s agricultural output. With the green corridor in place, the country’s farmers and producers will face ...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!