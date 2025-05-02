bp’s strong Q1 signals Azerbaijan’s enduring role in global energy strategy

2 May 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

bp has opened 2025 with robust operational momentum across its key assets in Azerbaijan, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the region even amid volatile global oil markets, trade wars, and energy transition challenges. The company’s first-quarter report reflects solid output, investment in new exploration and production capacity, and advancement of gas infrastructure that further consolidates Azerbaijan’s role as a critical node in global energy supply.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!