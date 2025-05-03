Romanian scholar explores journey of Ottoman carpets in Transylvania [INTERVIEW]

3 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Ottoman carpets have long fascinated historians, collectors, and art lovers, not just for their beauty, but for the remarkable journeys they've made across cultures and centuries.

On the sidelines of the International Carpet Festival, an independent scholar and collector, Stefano Ionescu, presented his research titled Tracing the Ottoman Carpets in Transylvania at the Carpet Forum. His work sheds light on how the Ottoman carpets arrived in Transylvania.

In this exclusive interview with Azernews, Stefano Ionescu explores how Transylvania, once under Ottoman influence, came to house one of the largest and best-preserved collections of classical Ottoman carpets. He explains how religious reforms, trade routes, and cultural adaptation played critical roles in this phenomenon, and delves into the aesthetic and historical significance of specific carpet types, such as the iconic double-niche design.

Q: What makes Transylvania a unique location for the preservation of Ottoman carpets, and why have so many of them survived?

A: For about 200 years, Transylvania was under Ottoman influence. Due to a complex inter-religious situation, many Ottoman carpets have survived in the churches of the Lutheran community.

To understand why, we need to look back to the early 16th century, when the Reformation took place in Transylvania. At that time, many churches were whitewashed, leaving the walls bare and plain. Parishioners began bringing Ottoman carpets, which featured floral or geometric motifs and avoided animal or figural imagery (unlike Persian carpets), to decorate the church interiors. These motifs aligned with the visual restrictions of the Reformation, making the carpets acceptable and even prestigious.

Over time, the carpets became part of the church property and were officially recorded in their inventories. Crucially, they were never used on the floor, but rather displayed on walls or benches. This practice helped preserve them in remarkably good condition.

Q: Is it possible to trace how Ottoman carpets arrived in Transylvania through trade, gifts, or other channels?

A: Yes, and it's a fascinating story. Transylvania has records showing a significant number of carpets entering the region. For example, in the year 1504, customs records from the town of Brașov report over 500 carpets passing through in just 11 months.

This trend continued throughout the 16th and 17th centuries, although the volume varied. The main way these carpets reached Transylvania was through trade. They were valued commodities, and there was a consistent demand for them in the region.

Q: Which patterns or stylistic elements of Ottoman carpets were especially valued in Transylvanian culture?

A: One particularly prized type is the "double-niche Transylvanian" carpet. This design evolved from the single-niche format commonly found in Ottoman prayer rugs. The change is linked to a 1610 edict by Sultan Ahmed I, who was a devout Muslim. He banned the export of carpets featuring the mihrab (prayer niche), Kaaba, or Quranic script to non-Muslim countries.

As a result, weavers modified the design by adding a second niche, effectively making the carpets no longer prayer rugs in the traditional sense. These double-niche carpets became very popular, especially in Europe.

Their popularity also stemmed from their symmetry—they fit perfectly on tables or as wall hangings, which added to their appeal. For a long time, the origin of the double-niche format was misunderstood, and many theories were proposed before the true story became clear.