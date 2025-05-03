Uzbekistan’s junior boxers begin training camp in Baku
A delegation of junior boxers from Uzbekistan has arrived in Baku for a joint training camp ahead of the upcoming international tournament, the Heydar Aliyev Cup 2025, Azernews reports.
The athletes, representing the Bahodir Jalolov Specialized Boxing School, will train alongside the Azerbaijani national team at the Baku Boxing Center. The joint camp aims to strengthen preparation for the prestigious event, set to be held in mid-May.
According to officials, the Georgian national team is also expected to join the training camp next week, turning the gathering into a valuable multi-national exchange of experience and talent.
The Heydar Aliyev Cup 2025, a key international event on the youth boxing calendar, will take place from May 16 to 21 in Baku.
