Turkic states working towards achievement of common goals - ambassador

3 May 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkic countries want to build a region that embodies not conflict, but peace, and strive to find common solutions to global problems, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion entitled "Unity in Language, Thought, Action: The Future of the Turkic World", organized by the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye on the occasion of May 3 - Turkism Day.

According to him, this event is of great importance for discussing the strategic foundations of a common future.

"Discussions will take place that will reflect our unity and solidarity in important documents. The Organization of Turkic States was created to formalize relations between the Turkic states. We are working to achieve common goals. The Turkic world should become more influential in the system of international relations," the ambassador added.