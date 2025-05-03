Azernews.Az

Sunday May 4 2025

Japanese CEOs warn of global recession risk as trade pressures mount

3 May 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)
Japanese CEOs warn of global recession risk as trade pressures mount

Three of seven major Japanese trading companies expect to post lower consolidated profits for the year ending in March 2026, citing uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies, Azernews reports, citing Nippon.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more