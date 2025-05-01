Azernews.Az

Thursday May 1 2025

Volkswagen Group revenue falls to record low

1 May 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)
Volkswagen Group revenue falls to record low

Volkswagen’s revenue plummeted by 40.6% in the first quarter of 2025, marking one of the most significant downturns in the German automaker's recent history. According to official reports, the company generated just €2.18 billion in revenue since the start of the year—a sharp drop compared to the same period in 2024, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more