Orthodox community in Azerbaijan is important factor in interstate relations with Russia - President Ilham Aliyev

4 May 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Orthodox community in Azerbaijan is an important factor in interstate relations with Russia, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan as he met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Azernews reports.

"We traditionally demonstrate great sympathy, respect, and mutual support for each other, and I am glad that strong ties between our peoples form such a foundation for interstate relations. Of course, the Orthodox community in Azerbaijan is an important factor in interstate relations. I am sure that, like all of us, they will be very pleased with your visit.

In our comprehensive exchange on this issue, we spoke about the interfaith and interethnic peace, understanding, and mutual support in Azerbaijan. This is an important factor in the sustainable development of our countries. Otherwise, there can be no talk of any development. We are very glad that the Orthodox community, as representatives of the Russian community, actively participates in the development of our country, contributing to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and together with all other representatives of the numerous peoples living in Azerbaijan, makes a great contribution to the overall development of our country," said President Ilham Aliyev.