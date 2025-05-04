Vugar Talibov and Elcan Hajiyev to battle for gold in Dushanbe

4 May 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Three Azerbaijani judokas have advanced to the finals on the final day of the prestigious Dushanbe Grand Slam, held in the capital of Tajikistan.

According to Azernews, Vugar Talibov and Elcan Hajiyev, both competing in the 90 kg weight category, will face each other in an all-Azerbaijani final.

Meanwhile, in the +100 kg category, Jamal Gamzatkhanov has secured a place in the final, where he will go up against Tajikistan’s Temur Rakhimov.

Another Azerbaijani heavyweight, Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg), will compete for the bronze medal against Uzbekistan’s Utkirbek Turoboyev.

The bronze medal bouts and finals are scheduled to begin at 16:00 Baku time.

Notably, Azerbaijani judoka Balabay Agayev (60 kg) previously claimed a gold medal earlier in the tournament.