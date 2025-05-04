Winners of Baku Marathon 2025 honored at award ceremony [PHOTO]

4 May 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

The winners of the 2025 Baku Marathon were celebrated at an official award ceremony in the Azerbaijani capital, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Prizes were awarded in two main categories — men’s and women’s races.

The marathon, held under the slogan “Beat the Wind!”, saw fierce competition among participants. In the men’s category, Turkey’s Ataç Sezgin claimed first place. Ukrainian runner Vitaliy Shafar finished second, while fellow Turkish athlete Murat Emekdar took third.

In the women’s race, Ukraine’s Nataliya Semenovych crossed the finish line first. Azerbaijan’s Anna Yusupova came in second, followed by Japan’s Eriko Soma in third.

The first-place finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories were awarded 3,000 manats. Runners-up received 2,000 manats, and third-place winners were given 1,000 manats. All podium finishers were also presented with medals and certificates.