Nataliya Semyonovych clinches third Baku Marathon victory

4 May 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

“I've won the Baku Marathon for the third time now — it's incredible, and I feel truly happy,” said Ukrainian runner Nataliya Semyonovych, who secured first place among women in the 2025 Baku Marathon.

According to Azernews, Semyonovych expressed her joy in a post-race interview with journalists.

“The weather was perfect, and I even managed to overcome the wind,” she said. “I’ve been training since the sixth grade — sports have become the meaning of my life, and now I’m seeing the results. To succeed, you must train rigorously and consistently.”

The 2025 Baku Marathon, held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind”, kicked off earlier today at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Participants began the race at the Flag Square.

This year’s event saw a record number of participants, with nearly 28,000 runners registering. The marathon covers a distance of 21 kilometers.