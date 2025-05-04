Hydrological conditions in Azerbaijani rivers show rising water levels

4 May 2025 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

The National Hydrometeorology Service has released updated data on the current hydrological conditions observed in rivers across Azerbaijan as of 11:00 a.m. on May 4.

According to information provided to Azernews, water levels in several rivers have risen based on measurements from automated hydrological stations.

In the Greater Caucasus region, water levels increased by 14 cm in the Ayrichay–Aghyazi section, 32 cm in the Garasuchay–Zardab section, 35 cm in the Velvelechay–Afurca section, and 20 cm in the Gudyalchay–Gimil area. In the Lesser Caucasus, there was a 3 cm increase in the Kurekchay–Togana section.

Rivers in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions also experienced a rise: Terterchay–Vang and Tutgunchay–Comard increased by 3 cm, Zabukhchay–Bozlu by 35 cm, Okhchuchay–Burunlu by 34 cm, Hakari–Balasoltanli by 3 cm, and Guruchay–Boyuk Taghlar by 2 cm. In the upper reaches of the Araz River, a 61 cm increase was recorded.

As for transboundary rivers, the Kura River at the Gyraghkasaman station saw a 29 cm rise, with water flow measured at 710 m³/s, which is 99% of the seasonal norm. In Ganykh–Jalayir, the water level rose by 4 cm, with a discharge of 175 m³/s, accounting for 88% of the norm.