Baku hosts event on Western Azerbaijan deportation and justice [PHOTOS]

4 May 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

An event titled “Western Azerbaijan: Deportation and Historical Justice” was held in Baku’s Nasimi district, jointly organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community, the Nasimi District Executive Authority, the New Azerbaijan Party’s (YAP) Nasimi District Organization, and the District Council of Elders.

According to Azernews, the event brought together leaders of the organizing bodies along with community members originally from Western Azerbaijan.

Participants began by viewing an exhibition showcasing the national and spiritual heritage of Western Azerbaijan. The event proceeded with a moment of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, followed by the performance of the national anthem.

Zahid Khalilov, acting head of the Nasimi District Executive Authority, and Azar Suleymanov, chairman of the YAP Nasimi District Organization, spoke about the significance of the event.

Chairman of the Management Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community and member of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly), Aziz Alekberli, emphasized that the return of Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands in Western Azerbaijan is a historical necessity. He also provided detailed information about the wise, strategic, and resolute policy led by victorious Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev in this direction.

Distinguished scientist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Vagif Shadlinski, who also chairs the District Council of Elders; head of the Women’s Council of the Western Azerbaijan Community and MP Melahat Ibrahimqizi; and Deputy Chairman of the Community’s Board and MP Hikmat Baboglu also addressed the audience, underlining the importance of the event.

The gathering concluded with performances by folk musicians and dance ensembles originally from Western Azerbaijan.