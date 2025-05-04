National hydrometeorological service reports intense rainfall across country

4 May 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, as of 10:00 a.m. on May 4, windy and rainy weather conditions persist across much of Azerbaijan. The agency informed Azernews that in several regions, the precipitation has been intense and torrential in nature.

Rainfall measurements indicate that the heaviest precipitation was recorded in Quba with 17 mm, followed by 16 mm in Aghdam, 15 mm in Khinalig, and 14 mm in Ismayilli, Nakhchivan, Khaltan, and Shahdag. Other notable amounts include 12 mm in Goychay and 10 mm in Julfa, Shabran, Shahbuz, Gabala, and Shabran again. Additional areas, including Shamakhi (6 mm), Khachmaz, Barda, Tartar, Zardab, Altiaghaj, Astara, Naftalan, Gusar, Oguz, Yardimli, Gadabay, Mingachevir, Kurdamir, Lerik, Sharur, Goranboy, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Goygol, Ganja, Sheki, Ordubad, Dashkasan, Bilasuvar, Lankaran, Shamkir, Zagatala, Jeyranchol, Jalilabad, Gobustan, and Neftchala, reported 5 mm of rainfall.

Additionally, hailstorms were reported late on May 3 and early on May 4, with hailstones measuring 5 mm in diameter falling in Shahbuz at approximately 23:25, and 21 mm in Nakhchivan at around 00:10.

Strong westerly winds have been recorded in multiple regions, with wind speeds reaching up to 20 m/s in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in Altiaghaj and Neftchala. Gusts reached 19 m/s in Julfa and 18 m/s in Ganja.

Fog has also been observed in several locations including Sumgayit, Dashkasan, Goygol, Ganja, Naftalan, Shamkir, Shamakhi, Gryz, Sheki, Gabala, Gusar, Gobustan, Goychay, Zardab, Sharur, Gakh, and Lerik. In these areas, visibility has been reduced to as little as 500 meters.