Turkiye’s Atac Sezgin triumphs at Baku Marathon 2025
Turkish athlete Atac Sezgin claimed first place in the men's category of the Baku Marathon 2025, held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind”.
According to Azernews, Ukrainian runner Vitaliy Shafar finished second, while another Turkish representative, Murat Emekdar, secured the bronze medal.
All medalists will receive cash prizes and commemorative medals for their achievements.
Organized under the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, this year’s Baku Marathon attracted a record number of participants, with nearly 28,000 runners registering for the event.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!