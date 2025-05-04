Malaysia voices support for Pakistan amid India tensions

4 May 2025 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan has expressed support for Islamabad’s stance during a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, against the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Azernews reports.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar briefed the Malaysian minister on recent developments in the region, strongly rejecting what he described as India’s provocative actions, including its unfounded claims, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

Dar emphasized that India’s actions constituted a direct violation of the treaty’s provisions and of international legal obligations.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security while underlining its right to safeguard its sovereignty and national interests.

In response, the Malaysian Foreign Minister reiterated his country’s support for Pakistan’s position and urged all parties to exercise restraint. Both ministers agreed to maintain close communication as the situation develops.