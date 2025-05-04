National taekwondo team heads to Bulgaria via Turkiye for major tournament
Azerbaijan's national taekwondo team is set to participate in the upcoming President’s Cup tournament, scheduled to take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, on May 16, Azernews reports.
According to the press service of the Taekwondo Federation, the national team has traveled to Çanakkale, Turkiye, to join the Turkish national team for a joint training camp in preparation for the international competition.
Following the completion of the training camp in the brotherly country, the Azerbaijani delegation will head to Bulgaria on May 16 to take part in the tournament.
The team will be led by Mammad Abdullayev, head coach of the senior national team, along with senior coach Elnur Amanov and coach Gunay Zeynalova.
A total of 15 Azerbaijani athletes — 11 men and 4 women — will represent the country at the prestigious event.
