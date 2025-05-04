National Defense University's team participates in Baku Marathon [PHOTO/VIDEO]

4 May 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

On May 4, the Baku Marathon - 2025 was held in Baku under the slogan "Beat the wind", Azernews reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The marathon, organized to support the development of sports and promote a healthy lifestyle, was attended by professional and amateur athletes, well-known public and political figures, along with a team of 25 participants from the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University (NDU).

In the marathon, which started and finished at the National Flag Square, the NDU team confidently and determinedly completed the 21-kilometer distance, adding a special spirit and sense of discipline to the race.

Throughout the event, the young servicemen stood out with their physical fitness and spirit of patriotism. By participating in the marathon, they once again demonstrated to society the importance of a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, and civic solidarity.