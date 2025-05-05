Court reveals video of Serzh Sargsyan inspecting occupied Khojavend

5 May 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

In today’s session at the Baku Military Court, another video material regarding the occupation of Khojavend District was presented for examination.

According to Azernews, the footage, filmed by Armenians in April 1993, shows a group of armed soldiers, including Serzh Sargsyan (President of Armenia from 2008-2018), and David Ishkhanyan, who is currently being tried in court. The video was recorded during the time when the Khojavend District of Azerbaijan was under the illegal occupation of Armenian armed forces.

During the translation and investigation of the Armenian-language footage, it was revealed that Serzh Sargsyan had come to inspect military units.

In the video, Monte Melkonian, a head of Armenian terror organization ASALA, is seen reporting to Sargsyan. Sargsyan tells him, "The conversation right now is not about stopping the fire. It is about conducting offensive operations and capturing more territory."

The video continues with an inspection of the area, where Sargsyan is seen speaking with David Ishkhanyan. Ishkhanyan provides information about the military operations in the direction of Agdam District and the operational conditions in the area.

The footage later includes discussions about the supply of the troops.

Following this, Sargsyan is seen having a brief conversation with soldiers.

During the court proceedings, prosecutors questioned David Ishkhanyan about the video material. In his response, Ishkhanyan acknowledged the recording and explained the purpose of Sargsyan’s visit to the area. "They came to my battalion," he said. "They were familiarizing themselves with the situation at the battalion’s positions."

Ishkhanyan also named several individuals seen in the footage: "Serzh Sargsyan, Monte Melkonian, Movses Akopyan (who later became the Chief of Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces). He was Melkonian’s deputy at the time. The other person in the video is my chief of staff, Aramays Karapetyan."

It is important to note that the trial continues for citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace, humanity, and war crimes, including the preparation and execution of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, funding terrorism, and the illegal seizure of power, among other numerous charges.