Georgian Professor: Azerbaijani carpet recognised as well-known cultural phenomenon [COMMENTARY]

5 May 2025 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

At the International Carpet Festival, experts and cultural figures gathered to celebrate the rich legacy of Azerbaijani carpet weaving.

Revered for its intricate craftsmanship and deep symbolism, the Azerbaijani carpet is more than a national treasure, it is a bridge connecting cultures and histories across the globe.

"Azerbaijani carpet is a well-known cultural phenomenon, not only as part of the heritage of the Azerbaijani people but also for the international community," Irina Koshoridze, Professor at Tbilisi State University and Curator of the Oriental Collection, told Azernews.

"It is very important to support, preserve, and develop this tradition, and to integrate it further into the international context," she added.

The International Carpet Festival kicked off on May 2 with the International Carpet Forum.

The forum brought together leading experts, designers, manufacturers, and researchers in the carpet industry. It featured plenary sessions, panel discussions, B2B meetings, and special sessions for young scholars.

The main goal of the festival is to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving art on a global scale, to showcase its rich heritage and future development prospects, and to facilitate the exchange of experience and skills with master carpet weavers from around the world.

Every festival visitor had the opportunity to meet 28 female weavers invited from 14 workshops of Azerkhalcha OJSC operating in various parts of the country, as well as members of the processing team and the creative group, who will share the secrets of carpet weaving and host master classes.

From May 3 to 4, the festival was held along the historic streets of Icherisheher. Ancient caravanserais and squares will host carpet exhibitions, master classes, interactive theatrical performances, and musical events. Representatives from different countries presented their national carpet weaving traditions, and national pavilions of participating countries will be on display.

This year International Carpet Festival coincided with the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the 15th anniversary of the inclusion of the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

During the festival, exclusive exhibitions dedicated to the art of carpet weaving, master classes, interactive activities, concert programs, and special educational events for children were organized.