Zelenskyy: US mineral deal could unlock $30B arms aid, protect Ukraine's sovereignty

5 May 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed a new US-Ukraine mineral resources agreement as a “win-win” that could help secure vital air defense systems and deepen strategic ties, following talks with US President Donald Trump, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Zelenskyy said the agreement, which creates a joint investment fund for mineral extraction and processing, opens the Ukrainian market to American investment and offers a long-term economic and security partnership.

“This mineral resources deal is beneficial for both sides,” he told journalists Saturday in Kyiv.

“I told President Trump I believe our teams will make every effort to move forward constructively and set a firm date for signing,” he was cited by Interfax-Ukraine.

He said the fund would help protect US investments and build trust in Ukraine's economic future. “In particular, we aim to defend our territory and our people with air defense systems. That's why we're ready for these systems to be part of the deal,” he added.

Kyiv has already shared its required number of air defense systems with Washington, and Trump expressed a readiness to work on the request, according to Zelenskyy. He emphasized that “these things are not free” and called for access to purchase US-made weapons.

Zelenskyy referenced a $15 billion US military aid package for 2025 and a separate $15 billion for 2026, approved by Congress. He suggested both tranches could be advanced and delivered in 2025, under the new fund's framework, with Ukraine gradually repaying its share.

“This would be a $30 billion US contribution, and Ukraine would repay its share gradually. That's the kind of deal we're discussing,” he noted.

Describing the agreement as historic, Zelenskyy said it allows reinvestment into Ukraine's economy and envisions long-term cooperation beyond exporting raw materials. He explained that profits could later support Ukrainian infrastructure, provided both sides agree.

He stressed the duty-free export of raw materials to the US while expressing a desire to move toward value-added manufacturing in Ukraine. One of the strategic mineral sites noted is near Pokrovsk in Donetsk, an area close to front-line conflict zones with Russia.

“For American businesses, this mineral agreement is the best form of insurance available right now,” said Zelenskyy. “Trump told me personally, and I consider it a very serious guarantee, that Russia won't touch Ukraine, because we're partners now.”

He also disclosed that he raised the issue of expanded US sanctions on Russia during his meeting with Trump, calling the American president's response “very powerful,” though he did not elaborate.