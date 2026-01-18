Trump threatens tariffs of up to 25% over Greenland

18 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he will impose tariffs on European nations starting on February 1 over Greenland, Azernews reports.

Trump threatened Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland with a 10% tariff on goods entering the US, rising to 25% on June 1. He warned "World Peace is at stake" and accused China and Russia of seeking control there.

Trump argued the US hs protected without compensation and said the tariffs will remain until a deal is reached for Greenland's purchase. "The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades," he said.

Trump suggested, incorrectly, that residents of Greenland “currently have two dogsleds as protection” – and claimed “China and Russia want Greenland” to the detriment of the US.

“Nobody will touch this sacred piece of land, especially since the national security of the United States, and the world at large, is at stake,” Trump wrote.

The Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said recently that Greenland’s defence is a “common concern” for the whole of Nato. The Guardian reported that European troops had deployed to Greenland, in part, to establish what a more sustained ground deployment on the territory could look like, and partly to reassure the US that European Nato members were serious about Arctic security.