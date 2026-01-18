3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Shamakhi district

18 January 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district, 12 kilometers south of the Pirqulu seismic station, early on Wednesday morning, Azernews reports, citing the Republican Seismic Service Center.

The Center noted that the underground tremors occurred at 07:56 local time. Preliminary data indicate that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale, with the epicenter located at a depth of approximately 9 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in the epicentral zone with an intensity of up to 4 points on the seismic intensity scale, causing noticeable shaking in nearby areas. Residents in several settlements reported feeling brief vibrations, though no panic was reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries, or damage to infrastructure. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, and seismic specialists note that such moderate earthquakes are not uncommon in the Shamakhi region, which is considered one of the most seismically active zones in Azerbaijan.