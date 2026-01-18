Azernews.Az

Sunday January 18 2026

Why Italy matters in Azerbaijan’s European energy strategy [ANALYSIS]

18 January 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Why Italy matters in Azerbaijan’s European energy strategy [ANALYSIS]
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
In recent years, economic and energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy has expanded steadily, acquiring a deeper and more institutional character. The financial dimension of this partnership is clearly reflected in the market value of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan’s (SOFAZ) investment portfolio in Italy, which has reached 2.8 billion US dollars. This figure underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to pursuing a long-term and stable investment strategy in one of Europe’s leading economies. To date, Azerbaijani investments in Italy have amounted to 342 million US dollars, while Italian investments in Azerbaijan have reached...

