Baku Military Court screens shocking footage of Lachin’s burning homes from 1992

5 May 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The trial at the Baku Military Court continued today with the presentation of new video evidence relating to the 1992 occupation of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district by Armenian armed forces.

According to Azernews, the footage, recorded by Armenian forces on May 18, 1992, depicts scenes of burning homes and armed Armenian soldiers in Lachin. In one segment, an Armenian soldier can be heard saying to another, “Ashot, look how it burns,” while pointing at a house engulfed in flames.

Following the video screening, the court proceeded with witness testimonies from victims of the occupation.

One of the victims, Jamal Mammadov, a native of Cicimli village in Lachin, stated that his village was occupied by Armenian forces in May 1992. He recalled that his father, Mehti Mammadov, was killed by Armenian soldiers on August 12, 1989. “According to Russian soldiers who were present, my father was shot by an Armenian named Kamo,” he said. “I was 18 years old at the time.”

Another witness, Agali Ibrahimov, born in 1961 in the village of Cagazur, testified that his village was also attacked and occupied on May 18, 1992. He recounted frequent shelling from Armenia’s Goris district prior to the occupation, particularly from the direction of the village of Digh. “Before May 8, their attacks were disorganized,” he noted. “But starting May 8, the assaults became systematic and appeared to be under centralized command. They used Grad and Alazan rockets, as well as long-range artillery.”

Ibrahimov described the extent of his losses: a two-story home with six rooms, outbuildings, fruit trees, livestock, poultry, household goods, and personal property—all left behind in the wake of the invasion. “The damage to me and my family was immense,” he added.

This court case is part of ongoing proceedings against Armenian nationals accused of committing numerous crimes during Armenia’s military aggression, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, and the financing of terrorism.