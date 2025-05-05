Baku students honor Heydar Aliyev with history conference [PHOTOS]

5 May 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A scientific-practical conference titled “Heydar Aliyev and the History of Azerbaijan” was held at the Baku City Executive Authority (BCEA) in commemoration of the 102nd birthday of Azerbaijan’s National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing the BCEA’s press service.

The event—now a longstanding tradition—brought together top-performing schoolchildren from the capital’s districts, BCEA leadership and staff, as well as members of the media.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence in memory of the National Leader and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity.

What set the conference apart was the student-driven format: schoolchildren themselves moderated the event, while young researchers presented reports delving into various chapters of Azerbaijani history.

This annual competition continues to foster a deeper interest in national history among students. This year’s edition drew over 3,500 student participants from more than 300 schools across Baku. Nearly 80 selected essays will be included in a new book supported by the BCEA.

Throughout the district-level preliminary rounds, students presented academic essays on topics ranging from ancient Azerbaijan to contemporary history, including the pivotal roles played by Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev. Notably, this year’s contest also emphasized the 44-day Patriotic War, anti-terror operations, and related themes.

The initiative serves both as a platform for academic development and as a tribute to the enduring legacy of Azerbaijan’s nation-builders.