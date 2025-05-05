Azernews.Az

Monday May 5 2025

Azerbaijan’s budget revenues up 1.6% in four months

5 May 2025 15:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s budget revenues up 1.6% in four months
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In the first four months of this year, revenues from paid services provided by organizations funded by the state budget totaled 200.3 million manat, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more