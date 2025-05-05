Pécs university to provide hands-on pharmacy training to Azerbaijani students

5 May 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani students will soon have the opportunity to participate in an intensive pharmacy training program at the University of Pécs in Hungary, Azernews reports, citing András Fittler, Associate Professor at the University’s Department of Pharmacy, as he said during an international conference in Baku on "Azerbaijan’s Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow".

Speaking at the event, Fittler emphasized that there is significant potential in Azerbaijan to expand the knowledge and practical skills of specialists in the field of pharmacy, both at the bachelor's and master's levels.

"In collaboration with industry experts and PanoPharma, a pharmaceutical factory, we have developed a special program aimed at providing intensive training to students and graduates. This program will focus on the practical aspects of pharmacy, which will undoubtedly contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical sector," Fittler said.

He also highlighted that the University of Pécs offers a five-year master’s program in pharmacy, as well as a bachelor’s program in biotechnology conducted in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine.

"The university hosts clinics and research centers, which play a crucial role in training specialists and conducting cutting-edge research in the fields of medicine, biotechnology, and pharmacy," he added.

Fittler also mentioned that 30 Azerbaijani students are currently enrolled at the University of Pécs, pursuing studies in these fields.