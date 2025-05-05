Belarusian PM Turchin to visit Azerbaijan

5 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin has departed for an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Turchin is expected to hold both restricted and extended-format meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Prime Minister Ali Asadov. During the visit, a number of bilateral agreements are scheduled to be signed, reflecting the growing cooperation between the two nations.

As part of the official agenda, the Belarusian delegation will tour several facilities restored by Azerbaijan in its liberated territories, underlining Belarus's interest in the region’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

The visit will also feature a business forum, bringing together leading representatives of Belarus’s private sector. Companies from a wide range of industries—from manufacturing to food production—will present their capabilities and explore opportunities for collaboration with Azerbaijani partners.

This visit highlights the strengthening of economic and political ties between Minsk and Baku, especially in the context of regional development and international trade.