Leyla Aliyeva attends creative night dedicated to Magsud Ibrahimbeyov’s 90th anniversary [PHOTOS]

4 May 2025 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Adil Karimli, Minister of Culture, and other official figures.

A creative night dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Azerbaijani literary figure, People's Writer, State Prize laureate, and renowned public figure, Magsud Ibrahimbeyov, was held on May 4 at the International Mugham Center.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!