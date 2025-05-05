Another round of Azerbaijan Premier League concludes

5 May 2025 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 33rd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been concluded, Azernews reports.

Qarabag FC defeated Sumgayit at home with a score of 2:0. Neftchi drew with Kapaz - 1:1.

In the previous match of the round, Zira defeated Turan Tovuz with a score of 1:0. The matches between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sabah and Shamakhi and Sabail ended with a score of 1:1.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.