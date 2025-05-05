AFEZ Airport to serve passengers, not cargo

5 May 2025 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

An airport is currently under construction in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Azernews reports that Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authorized Body of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), shared this information during the event “Azerbaijani Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

He noted that the airport was originally planned for cargo transport.

“It is now planned to be used for passenger transportation,” he added.

It should be noted that the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) is a special economic zone located near the Port of Baku in Azerbaijan, established to attract foreign investment, boost exports, and diversify the national economy beyond oil and gas.

It offers tax incentives, simplified regulations, and modern infrastructure to support industries such as logistics, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.