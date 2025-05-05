Prince Harry takes aim at King Charles after losing UK security appeal over personal protection

5 May 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Prince Harry has issued a strongly worded statement following his failed legal appeal over the reinstatement of state-funded UK security, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

The Duke of Sussex accused the Royal Household and RAVEC—the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures—of mishandling protocols related to his personal safety.

In the official statement, Prince Harry said the ruling confirmed that RAVEC, made up of senior officials from the Royal Household, Home Office and Metropolitan Police, "failed to follow its own mandated processes for me, which are applied to all other high-risk and high-profile individuals." He added that the matter had exposed "shocking truths" about how decisions regarding his protection have been handled.

Harry revealed that the security issue dates back to 2017 when a decision was made not to extend protection to Meghan Markle when she joined the royal family. That decision was later reversed following his intervention. He criticised the lack of independent representation in decisions affecting his safety, saying the Royal Household remains his "sole representation on RAVEC" and could request a reassessment "at any point."

He claimed some individuals involved in the original decisions "retired immediately after playing their part." The prince also alleged that threats against him and his family include neo-Nazi and extremist elements, underscoring his concerns about continued travel to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex suggested that King Charles III could resolve the matter either by intervening or by stepping aside to allow expert review. "There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands," he said. "Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson responded by stating that Harry’s security arrangements had been "examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."

Prince Harry maintains that the UK remains close to his heart, especially as the birthplace of his son, and expressed his desire to continue his charitable work in the country.