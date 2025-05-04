Sri Lanka to deploy 65,000 police officers for local gov't elections

4 May 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Sri Lankan government will deploy around 65,000 police officers to maintain order during the upcoming local government elections, said a police spokesman on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Buddhika Manatunga told reporters that military personnel will also be mobilized as needed for the elections, which are scheduled for May 6.

Manatunga emphasized strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating election laws, noting that the police are working closely with the Elections Commission and election monitors.

The elections will select members for 339 local government bodies across the country, and polling will begin at 7:00 a.m. and close at 4:00 p.m. local time on May 6.

A total of 17,156,338 people are eligible to vote, and 75,589 candidates from various political parties and independent groups are contesting in this year's local government elections.