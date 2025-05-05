Int'l Carpet Festival showcases finest handmade creations [PHOTOS]

5 May 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

From ancient patterns to global collaboration, Azerbaijan celebrates the enduring legacy of carpet weaving in its historic Old City, Azernews reports.

Beneath the ancient stone arches of Baku's Icherisheher, where each alley whispers tales of centuries past, the vibrant threads of global artistry came together in celebration. The International Carpet Festival, held at Gosha Gala Square, turned the walled city into a living tapestry of tradition, craftsmanship, and cultural unity.

The festival was organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration with the support of the Economy Ministry and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO.

The large-scale event welcomed carpet makers, designers, and cultural figures from around the world. Countries such as Turkiye, Iran, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Tatarstan (Russian Federation) were represented, each contributing their unique approach to the ancient art of carpet weaving.

The Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Rufat Mahmud, addressed the opening ceremony of the festival.

"This is an event that unites many cultures, traditions, and arts. Holding a carpet festival in a place where these stone walls are witnesses to a thousand-year history is of particular importance. Because the streets, stones, alleys, and buildings of the Old City are interconnected, harmonious, and significant, like carpet patterns," he said.

Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC, Honored Artist Emin Mammadov pointed out that this year the festival's geography has expanded.

"We have already traditionally met in early May. Because according to the Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2016, Azerbaijan celebrates Carpet Weaver's Day on May 5. We are very pleased that we are holding a traditional festival on the eve of such a holiday. Last year, we organized the National Carpet Festival. As a continuation of that remarkable success, this year we launched the International Carpet Festival. Guests from different countries have been invited to the festival. An interesting and rich festival program awaits each of you in Icherisheher," he stated.

Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev emphasized that the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving has contributed to world culture for centuries:

"Today, these traditions continue. We thank those who contributed to the organization of the festival," he noted.

The event's centerpiece was a breathtaking performance inspired by Mir Jalal Pashayev's novel "Manifesto of a Young Man."

Directed by Nigar Hasanzade and featuring the acclaimed pantomime artistry of People's Artist Parviz Mammadzayev, the performance emphasized the carpet's place as both a work of art and a symbol of family honor.

Throughout the festival, attendees of all ages were treated to a vibrant schedule of activities, including open-air concerts, local artisan fairs, street performances, and a film screening series. The atmosphere buzzed with creativity, tradition, and cultural exchange.

A standout attraction was the hands-on engagement offered by 28 master weavers from 14 workshops of Azerkhalcha OJSC.

Guests enjoyed the magic of yarn spinning, dyeing, and knotting in real time—and even tried their hand at weaving under the guidance of seasoned professionals.

This year's festival also carried deep cultural significance, commemorating two major milestones: the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List, and the 15th anniversary of Azerbaijani carpet weaving's recognition as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In the end, the International Carpet Festival was more than a celebration—it was a declaration that tradition remains relevant, that artistry transcends borders, and that Azerbaijan's cultural legacy continues to be woven, thread by precious thread, into the fabric of world heritage.

With its rich program, international flair, and reverence for tradition, the International Carpet Festival once again proved that the threads of culture are strongest when woven together.