Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival [PHOTOS]
On May 4, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, and head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visited the International Carpet Festival at the Gosha Gala Square in Icherisheher.
They toured the festival pavilions showcasing carpet samples, traditional handicrafts, and examples of applied decorative arts from various countries.
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also observed the carpet-weaving process, which involves sorting and cleaning wool, dyeing with natural colors, preparing yarns, designing patterns, and weaving.
Later, they had friendly conversations with local and international guests participating in the festival and posed for commemorative photos.
