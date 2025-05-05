Some 51 mines detected in liberated territories over past week
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its weekly report on demining efforts conducted in the country's liberated territories between April 28 and May 4, 2025, Azernews reports.
Mine clearance operations were carried out in the districts of Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.
During the week, 32 anti-personnel mines, 19 anti-tank mines, and 504 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized.
In total, 1,416.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded military ordnance.
