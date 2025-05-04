Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva visit inclusive center to support creativity of vulnerable groups [PHOTOS]

4 May 2025 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva together with Arzu Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center, visited the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center to observe the creative activities of individuals from vulnerable social groups.

Established in 2021 on the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Center is recognized as the first and largest inclusive creative development space in the South Caucasus.

Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev briefed the guests on the Center's activities. He noted that the Center organizes training and workshops for people with disabilities, members of martyrs’ families, and others from socially vulnerable groups. Beneficiaries also receive social and psychological rehabilitation support.

Since its inception, the Center has hosted over 120 events. More than 700 people have benefited from services provided by the main Center and its branches, known as “DOST Evi,” located in Ismayilli and Barda. Currently, around 200 individuals are engaged in various training programs aimed at developing personal and professional skills.

The Minister emphasized that artworks created by beneficiaries have been showcased at several international exhibitions, including in the "Art Pavilion" of the Green Zone at COP29, attracting significant attention.

Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva toured the Center to observe beneficiaries and instructors engaged in pottery, carpet weaving, and visual arts. A special composition, prepared by a trainer with disabilities and inspired by traditional Iravan and Karabakh Chelabi carpet designs, was displayed in honor of “Carpet Makers' Day” on May 5.

They also enjoyed performances by children from Social Service Institution No. 2 for persons under 18 with disabilities, as well as an inclusive concert by the Center's trainers and beneficiaries.

The visit concluded with a tree-planting event in the Center’s courtyard with participation from IDEA volunteers.