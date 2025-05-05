Azerbaijan demonstrates its rich craftsmanship on Carpet Weavers' Day

5 May 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The ancient craft of Azerbaijani carpet weaving is more than just a tradition, it is a living embodiment of the nation's soul, Azernews reports.

With its intricate patterns and vibrant colors, each carpet tells a story, preserving the spiritual depth, artistic sensibility, natural talent, and philosophical outlook of the Azerbaijani people.

Though carpet weaving has been practiced in Azerbaijan for centuries, it has received renewed recognition in modern times.

For the past nine years, May 5 has been officially celebrated as Carpet Weavers' Day, commemorating the founding of Azerkhalcha Open Joint-Stock Company.

This day pays tribute not only to the artisans behind this revered craft but also to the rich cultural legacy they continue to uphold.

As part of its strategic cultural agenda, Azerbaijan introduced the State Program for the Protection and Development of Carpet Art (2018–2022), aiming to establish "Azerbaijani Carpet" as a world-renowned brand.

The professional holiday of carpet weavers is celebrated in a significant period preceding the birthday of the National Leader and patron of national culture, Heydar Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev has shown unwavering support for the preservation and expansion of this art. Under his leadership, the establishment of Azerkhalcha OJSC, the declaration of a national holiday, and the construction of modern carpet workshops across the country have signified a strong commitment to this cultural treasure.

Between 2016 and 2020, more than 20 branches of Azerkhalcha OJSC were established, each one a new hub for creativity and craftsmanship, and a vital contributor to the national economy.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, has also played a crucial role in elevating Azerbaijani carpet weaving to the global stage.

Through her dedication, numerous challenges faced by weavers have been addressed, their working conditions improved, and their artistry brought to international attention.

Thanks to her efforts, in 2010, Azerbaijani carpet weaving was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Today, carpets woven by Azerkhalcha OJSC are not only rooted in ancient traditions but are also digitally reimagined.

For the first time in history, electronic versions of centuries-old Azerbaijani carpet designs have been created, categorized by regional schools such as Baku, Garabagh, Guba, Shirvan, Nakhchivan, Iravan, Tabriz, Ganja, and Qazakh-Borchali.

Great care is taken to revive rare designs once held in international museums and private collections, breathing new life into these timeless patterns.

An annual highlight is the International Carpet Festival, held in the heart of Icherisheher (Old City), a site that itself marks its 25th anniversary as a UNESCO World Heritage location this year.

This vibrant festival not only celebrates 15 years since Azerbaijani carpet weaving was recognized by UNESCO but also offers a platform for cultural exchange. The event features concerts, open-air cinemas, artisan fairs, and master classes that captivate visitors of all ages.

A key attraction is the live interaction with 28 female weavers from 14 Azerkhalcha OJSC workshops, along with a creative team who guide guests through the mesmerizing process of carpet creation. These women, with skillful hands and inherited wisdom, embody the enduring legacy of Azerbaijani artistry.

As Azerbaijan looks to the future, the threads of its past remain firmly woven into its cultural fabric.