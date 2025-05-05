Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan
Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin arrived in Azerbaijan on May 5 for an official visit, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up in his honor at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.
Prime Minister Turchin was welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!