Azernews.Az

Monday May 5 2025

New irrigation financing project to boost agricultural sustainability

5 May 2025 14:02 (UTC+04:00)
New irrigation financing project to boost agricultural sustainability
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In recent years, Azerbaijan has made notable strides in reforming and modernizing its agricultural sector. Amid these efforts, a new pilot project focusing on the financing of modern irrigation systems has emerged as a key initiative, bringing together financial institutions and state agencies to tackle the challenges faced by the country’s agricultural sector.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more