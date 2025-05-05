Azerbaijan’s business loan portfolio hits ₼14.9B in March
As of the end of March this year, loans granted to large business entities in Azerbaijan totaled 8.361 billion manat, an increase of 64 million manat or 0.8% from the start of the year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!