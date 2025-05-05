Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore digital cooperation in public sector

5 May 2025 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The latest visit of the “Digital Academy,” an initiative of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDIA) held in partnership with Germany’s Hertie School University, took place in Saudi Arabia.

Azernews reports, according to IDIA, representatives from Azerbaijani government agencies and leading Saudi experts in digitalization participated in the session, which focused on “Digital Transformation and Efficiency in the Public Sector.”

The purpose of the visit was to study Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation strategy and its efforts to build a competitive digital ecosystem. During the meetings, detailed information was shared about Azerbaijan’s digital development approach and solutions, and discussions were held on potential cooperation, including the application of Azerbaijani digital experience in Saudi Arabia.

As part of the two-day program, a tour of the newly established “Innovation Hub” under Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority (DGA) was conducted. Topics such as research and innovation initiatives, regulatory frameworks, policy development, and decision-making mechanisms were discussed at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

In addition, meetings took place at the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) and the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC). The meeting at KAPSARC was attended by its President Fahad Alajlan and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Shahin Abdullayev. Experts and leaders exchanged views on topics including digital transformation in the energy sector, digitalization policies in state-owned companies, and the use of artificial intelligence.

Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of IDIA, stated that result-oriented discussions were held between the two countries to exchange digital expertise. He noted Saudi Arabia’s strong interest in Azerbaijan’s digital solutions, particularly in Digital Document Circulation: “There is great interest in our digital solutions, especially in Digital Document Circulation. We will continue cooperation in this area.”

It should be noted that 70 senior officials from 43 state institutions—including deputy ministers, deputy heads of agencies, and advisors—have participated in the strategic sessions and visits organized by the Digital Academy. Previous visits under the program took place in Berlin, Germany (January 27–28), and Singapore (April 10–11).