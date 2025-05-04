US-Ukraine mineral deal signed as Zelensky reinforces commitment to peace

4 May 2025 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Peter Marko Tase

As Moscow prepares to host the Chinese President in the upcoming ceremonies and military parade on the occasion of 80 anniversary of the end of World War II; the Russian Federation authorities are faced with additional sanctions from the U.S. Government. On the other hand Azerbaijan’s member of National Assembly (Milli Majlis), Mr. Azer Badamov, who was part of the Azerbaijani delegation visiting the Russian city of Astrakhan on May 4th. He was detained at the Moscow airport and was not allowed to board the Astrakhan flight. He was reportedly banned from entering Russia and returned to Baku from Russia. —- to continue

It appears that Moscow has no leverage to arrest US legislators in retaliation of sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department against Moscow’s oligarchs and the latter continues to unjustly humiliate Azerbaijan’s stellar , dedicated public servants. Back on the home front Washington has shown commitment and determination to save what is left of aninvaded land of Ukraine.

On April 30th, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, with her presence and leadership, showed a true commitment to peace and has defended the national security of Ukraine. As a courageous Ukrainian woman, Svyrydenko boosted the political face of President Volodymyr Zelensky as he openly attempted to swerve some concessions requested from the Trump Administration. President Volodymyr Zelensky finally understood that his presidency would have been in line had the April 30th mineral resources deal between Kyiv and Washington not been signed. The joint exploitation agreement of Ukrainian energy resources and mineral resources, after months of tempered and tense negotiations, was signed on behalf of the White House by the U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Secretary Bessent was one of the principal actors of this historic agreement and will be remembered as a visionary statesman who has effectively used all tools of statecraft as a prelude to a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. President Trump and his team of strategists have shown the world once again his commitment to saving Ukrainian and Russian lives and bringing a lasting peace to the European Continent; a noble cause that EU nations have not been competent nor had the stamina and endurance to tackle Moscow’s demands since 2013. From now moving forward, Kyiv will be attracting new strategic investors and its enemies will clearly understand that the United States has a vested interest in preserving peace and security, including territorial sovereignty of Ukraine (not including the territories that are already occupied by Russia, Crimea, etc.).

The recently imposed US sanctions against the Russian Federation; these actions will further obliterate the national economy of Russia and further expand crisis economic concepts across Eurasia. President Donald Trump is ramping up the Russia Sanctions and pressure Greece to combat the sale of cargo ships to Russia’s shadow fleet. The White House is following closely the commercial and trade relations between Iran - PR China - Russia; this axis of geopolitical contention is at the center of today’s U.S. Foreign Policy. President Trump is nominating His former National Security Advisor as the incoming US Ambassador to UN and Waltz will have to receive the senate confirmation for this post.

President Trump has appointed Secretary Of State Marco Rubio as the interim National Security Advisor and secretary Marco Rubio is also the acting Archivist for the National Archives and Records Administration; and his fourth appointment is Acting Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development. With these top level appointments by President Donald Trump; Marco Rubio has outpaced the impressive statecraft of Henry Kissinger in 1969-1977.

In the upcoming hot months of Summer president Trump will skip and avoid his participation to the 2025 NATO Summit at the World Forum in THE HAGUE , The Netherlands (June, 2025). Furthermore other economic measures and sanctions from the treasury will be imposed against Russia and Iran in the coming weeks. Another important decision of president Trump will be the appointment of a new National Security Advisor and the Trump - Vance administration is expected to shake up the Pentagon. Even though Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has implemented impressive reforms in the department of defense, and made sweeping changes to US Marine Corps, Navy and U.S. Army; the national woke media is attacking him fiercely and the US President - to avoid unnecessary bad media coverage of his cabinet - may decide to fire Hegseth before the vacations of August , 2025.

Furthermore the shifting geopolitical approach of Washington will enhance the strategic partnership with Türkiye and the president of Türkiye will be visiting The United States during the second half of 2025. Hopes remain high for Secretary Marco Rubio to conduct an official visit to Baku before commemorating his first anniversary at the helm of the Department of State.

The strong economic partnership between Washington and Türkiye as well as Washington’s alliance with Baku, are increasingly important for ensuring peace, economic prosperity and security in Eurasia and Southern Caucasus region.