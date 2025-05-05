Nine Senses Fest Int'l Yoga Festival wraps up

5 May 2025 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Following a rich three-day program on the main stage of the Sea Breeze Event Hall, the closing ceremony of the Nine Senses Fest was held on May 4, Azernews reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder of the Nine Senses Art Center, and President of the Azerbaijan Yoga Federation, Leyla Aliyeva, participated in the event.

As part of the closing ceremony, singer Chingiz Mustafayev performed a special program titled "Healing Evening."

The evening continued with a final "Ecstatic Dance" session presented by the Vibrosoundlab team.

The three-day festival which featured more than a hundred events, including yoga and meditation sessions, traditional medicine and art therapy lectures, as well as musical and dance performances — came to a successful conclusion.

