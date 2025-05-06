Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's bituminous coal imports from Russia drop by 21.9%

6 May 2025 17:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's bituminous coal imports from Russia drop by 21.9%
In January and February of this year, Azerbaijan imported 2,000 tons of bituminous coal from Russia, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

