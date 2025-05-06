National gymnasts to join Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Bulgaria

6 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts will compete in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup to be held in Varna, Bulgaria, Azernews reports. The tournament will kick off on May 8 and run for four days.

The Azerbaijani team will be represented at the tournament by Mansum Safarov and Daniz Aliyeva.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.