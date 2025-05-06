Belarusian prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli [PHOTO]
Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has arrived in the Fuzuli district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.
At the Fuzuli International Airport, Prime Minister Alexander Turchin was welcomed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.
The Belarusian PM was informed about the Fuzuli International Airport. Fuzuli International Airport, which was commissioned in 2021, was built in approximately 9 months.
Fuzuli International Airport today is not only a transport hub, but also a symbol of accessibility and development of the Karabakh region. Fuzuli International Airport, the air gateway to Karabakh, is becoming a transport and logistics center, playing a vital role in the region’s economic, political and cultural life.
PM Alexander Turchin also familiarized himself with the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the Fuzuli district.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!