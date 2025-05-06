Belarusian prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli [PHOTO]

6 May 2025 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has arrived in the Fuzuli district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

At the Fuzuli International Airport, Prime Minister Alexander Turchin was welcomed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The Belarusian PM was informed about the Fuzuli International Airport. Fuzuli International Airport, which was commissioned in 2021, was built in approximately 9 months.